Additional Information Added* Homicide: 5500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:34 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Additionally, officers located a second victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Taijhon Wyatt, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.