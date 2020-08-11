The Orsini Way Launches Virtual Learning Modules to Help Medical Professionals Improve Communication During Pandemic

The physician-led communication training program is now available through a virtual-only experience as health care organizations adapt to the changing environment surrounding COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orsini Way , a communication-focused training company dedicated to improving outcomes and enhancing the patient experience, today announces its interactive personal workshop that helps medical professionals learn how to communicate and build trusting relationships with patients is now available in a virtual version.



The interactive and virtual modules feature a comprehensive presentation by Dr. Anthony Orsini, a practicing neonatologist and founder of The Orsini Way. The three-hour workshop, divided into three remote learning modules, is designed to rewire the communication skills of clinicians, nurses and other staff members who interact with patients. It includes examples of simulated patient interactions utilizing professional actors in improvisational role playing. This is the first time individual practitioners can purchase the workshop; previously, it was only available to hospitals and other organizations.

“Health care organizations and medical professionals are still eager to improve the patient experience, but pandemic-fueled restrictions have limited their training options,” said Dr. Anthony Orsini. “That is why we created an effective alternative to our typical in-person workshop that has helped thousands of medical professionals become more compassionate in their communication.”

The virtual workshop covers the following areas:

Understanding patient satisfaction and patient experience

Why good communication is the foundation of a good patient experience

Relationship between patient satisfaction, professional burnout and malpractice

Practical communication techniques that build rapport and form trusting relationships with patients quickly

The Orsini Way’s three steps to a good patient experience

A lack of compassion in the health care industry is as prevalent as ever, and a survey conducted by The Orsini Way in late 2019 found that 71% of participants said they had experienced a lack of compassion when interacting with a medical professional. A 2020 survey conducted by the communication training company also found that 41% of participants believed they experienced suboptimal care in the emergency room due to a lack of effective communication between health care professionals.

The Orsini Way has helped hospitals achieve significant improvements in HCAHPS scores and patient satisfaction scores in every program it has completed. For more information about The Orsini Way’s remote learning offering, please visit https://www.theorsiniway.com/contact-us/ .

About The Orsini Way:

The Orsini Way by BBN is a groundbreaking organization that shows healthcare professionals a completely new way to communicate, dramatically enhance patient satisfaction, and improve outcomes. The flagship “It’s All in the Delivery” program is designed to create culture change and improve patient satisfaction scores through innovative communication training. Based on proven communication techniques that enlighten healthcare professionals about an entirely new way to enhance the overall patient experience, the program consists of in-person workshops, simulations, and a new interactive digital-learning experience that can be rolled out to the entire organization.

