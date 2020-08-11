COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Salmonella
- Company Name:
- Spokane Produce, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Saddlin' Up, Spokane Produce
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Spokane Produce, Inc. of Spokane, WA is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Spokane Produce’s onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Product was distributed in ID, MT, OR, WA states and it reached consumers only through retail stores. The recalled products were distributed from 05/13/20 to 08/10/20. Retail products were packaged in 15oz. plastic tubs and institutional size one gallon plastic containers.
Spokane Produce’s products subject to the recall are listed in the table below.
|ITEM NUMBER
|PRODUCT NAME
|SIZE
|BEST BY DATE
|83260
|Saddlin' Up Salsa Hot
|15 oz
|8/16/2020
|83259
|Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium
|15 oz
|9/30/2020
|83259
|Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium
|15 oz
|8/5/2020
|83258
|Saddlin' Up Salsa Mild
|15 oz
|8/11/2020
|84032
|Salsa Verde
|15 oz
|8/26/2020
|84044
|Salsa Verde
|Gallon
|9/28/2020
|84044
|Salsa Verde
|Gallon
|8/11/2020
No other Spokane Produce’s products are impacted by this recall.
No illnesses have been reported in association with these salsa products to date.
Out of an abundance of caution, as a service to the general consuming public at large, product is being recalled in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Consumers who purchased any of the products/best buy dates cited above are advised not to eat any product and should destroy or return the product to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Spokane Produce, Inc., 10am-4pm (PST) at 509-710-8301.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Spokane Produce, Inc.
- 509-710-8301