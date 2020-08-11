When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 10, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 11, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Spokane Produce, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Saddlin' Up, Spokane Produce Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Spokane Produce, Inc. of Spokane, WA is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Spokane Produce’s onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed in ID, MT, OR, WA states and it reached consumers only through retail stores. The recalled products were distributed from 05/13/20 to 08/10/20. Retail products were packaged in 15oz. plastic tubs and institutional size one gallon plastic containers.

Spokane Produce’s products subject to the recall are listed in the table below.

ITEM NUMBER PRODUCT NAME SIZE BEST BY DATE 83260 Saddlin' Up Salsa Hot 15 oz 8/16/2020 83259 Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium 15 oz 9/30/2020 83259 Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium 15 oz 8/5/2020 83258 Saddlin' Up Salsa Mild 15 oz 8/11/2020 84032 Salsa Verde 15 oz 8/26/2020 84044 Salsa Verde Gallon 9/28/2020 84044 Salsa Verde Gallon 8/11/2020

No other Spokane Produce’s products are impacted by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported in association with these salsa products to date.

Out of an abundance of caution, as a service to the general consuming public at large, product is being recalled in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers who purchased any of the products/best buy dates cited above are advised not to eat any product and should destroy or return the product to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Spokane Produce, Inc., 10am-4pm (PST) at 509-710-8301.