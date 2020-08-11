All 47 Counties have so far recorded a case of Covid-19 with the ball now squarely in the court of all counties; Nairobi leads with the highest cases registered so far since the virus was first reported in the Country. Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangagi
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: All 47 Counties have so far recorded a case of Covid-19
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.