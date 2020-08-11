COPD and Asthma Devices Market Size to Grow $51.62 Billion, By 2027 at 4.3% CAGR

Day-to-day exposure to environmental pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, portability of the drug delivery devices, rise in population of active smokers, and surge in government initiatives drive the growth of the global COPD and asthma devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COPD and asthma devices market size was estimated at $36.45 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $51.62 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. Day-to-day exposure to environmental pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, portability of the drug delivery devices, rise in population of active smokers, and surge in government initiatives drive the growth of the global COPD and asthma devices market . However, increase in price competition and deterioration of material quality, overall high cost of asthma treatment is a challenge for the patients, and incompetent reimbursement support impede the growth to certain extent. Conversely, patent expiration for blockbuster drug and smart Inhalers are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/579?reqfor=covid



COVID-19 impact-

The demand for respiratory care devices including inhalers has been increased during Covid-19. Also, the international regulatory agencies have accelerated approval of several respiratory devices.

The global lockdown has disrupted the supply chain badly and as a result, the manufacturing process has also been severely hampered.

However, government bodies across the world have imposed certain relaxations to ease up the existing regulations and the global market is projected to retrieve its position soon.

The inhalers segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the inhalers segment contributed to 96% of the global COPD and asthma devices market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The inhalation route is the fastest and most effective method of delivering medications to the respiratory system during treatment of COPD and asthma, which drives the growth of the segment. At the same time, the nebulizers segment would register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

The retail pharmacies segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for nearly half of the global COPD and asthma devices market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2020 to 2027. Retail pharmacies are the oldest and most conventional medium for distributing the respiratory devices to the consumers, owing to its large chain of distribution network of pharmacies store. This factor has propelled the segment growth. Simultaneously, the online pharmacies segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% till 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/579



North America garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on geography, North America garnered the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global COPD and asthma devices market. This is owing to the widespread and early adoption of inhalers & nebulizers and large pool of patients suffering from respiratory diseases in this region. However, the region across Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.0% by 2027, due to rise in healthcare expenditure, growth in awareness of advanced portable COPD & asthma devices, and increase in disposable income in Asia-Pacific region.

Key players in the industry-

GF Health Products

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Novartis AG

PARI medical Holding GMBH

Smith's Group Plc.

Aerogen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

3M COMPANY

Similar Reports:

Antiviral Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026



In-Situ Hybridization Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026



Consumer Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026



Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026



Point of Care Infectious Disease Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300U Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research