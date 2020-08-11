Summit Academy Embraces Science of RxAir UV Light Air Purifiers to Reduce COVID-19 Risk

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, MA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy administrators at Summit Academy in Worcester, Mass., are looking to science to help prevent COVID-19 infection as they enter the new school year. Summit Academy, a private school that serves students with autism, has installed Vystar Corporation ’s (OTCQB: VYST) RxAir ® 400 Ultraviolet (UV-C) light air purification systems into its classrooms, tapping RxAir’s powerful Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) technology that inactivates or kills more than 99.99% of airborne viruses, bacteria and fungi, including multiple coronavirus strains, influenza, pneumonia, and strep.1, 2, 3



“Because we have such concern for our students, we searched for additional COVID-19 preventative measures that extended beyond washing hands, masks and social distancing,” said Dan DiMezza, Headmaster of Summit Academy. “As I saw more confirmation that COVID-19 spreads via airborne droplets, I began researching air purifiers and found that one of the most effective ways to treat airborne viruses is through UV-C light.3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 I was thrilled to discover that RxAir400 UV air purifiers have received FDA clearance as a Class II medical device and have been proven effective in extensive testing in independent laboratories. An added bonus is the company is based right here in Worcester.”

Mr. DiMezza noted, “Many students have health conditions that make them vulnerable to respiratory viruses, so it is extremely important that we take the most effective precautions to eliminate airborne viruses, not just surface disinfection. RxAir supplements face mask use, social distancing and other disinfection measures we’ve put in place. With RxAir processing all the air in a room up to eight times an hour, it is inactivating more than 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria as students and staff breathe, talk, sing, cough or sneeze, reducing their risk of inhaling and infection from viruses. We are confident that this extra measure provides the safest indoor conditions possible at Summit.”

RxAir400 is a smaller, consumer/small business-sized version of the industrial size Rx3000 FDA-certified Class II medical device UV light air purifier designed for airborne disinfection use in hospitals. Vystar is currently taking pre-orders on its RxAir.com website for new units and replacement bulb cartridges expected to be back in stock in mid- to late August.

“Unlike UV robots and overhead lights that can only be used in unoccupied rooms, a main advantage of RxAir400 is that it operates safely in occupied spaces, such as classrooms, to continuously help reduce risk of exposure for students and staff all day,” stated Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center , and a member of Vystar Corp.’s Board of Directors.

“Given the growing body of evidence that Coronavirus SARS CoV-2 may be transmitted through airborne means or aerosolization noted by the CDC, and hundreds of scientists worldwide5, 6, 7, 8, it is wise to address all modes of possible transmission,” Dr. Stone noted. “Additionally, with school starting back up, the incidence of flu, pneumonia, strep and the common cold tend to rise. The flu has the same symptoms as COVID-19, and pneumonia is often a complicating factor of COVID-19 and influenza, sometimes leading to death. The fact that RxAir effectively inactivates 99.9% of all these airborne pathogens and many more can be a pivotal factor in reducing the risk for students and staff while indoors and providing peace of mind for students, staff and their families.”

About RxAir 400 - RxAir400’s ViraTech technology is one of the few UV light air purification technologies proven in EPA- and FDA-certified laboratory testing to inactivate more than 99.9% of airborne viruses (including multiple coronavirus strains), bacteria and other pathogens that cause pneumonia, influenza, MRSA (staph), streptococcus (strep throat), whooping cough, tuberculosis (TB), common cold, measles and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections.1, 2, 3 Hospitals and healthcare facilities have been using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) with UV-C light for airborne infection control for decades because it is so effective. It also reduces concentration of volatile organic compounds and odors as well as air pollution linked to sleep disorders.” (See video : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBTwQKvK7Zg )

Financial Disclosure: Dr. Bryan Stone and Mr. Dan DiMezza are shareholders of Vystar Corp.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions.

About Summit Academy

Summit Academy, summit is a Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved special needs school that follows the Massachusetts curriculum. Based in Worcester, Mass., it is a therapeutic school alternative for students with high functioning autism and related diagnoses.

