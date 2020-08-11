Bots, Inc. Awarded Contract to Build Blockchain Powered Real Estate Platform for Elbrus Capital Markets, LLC.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry announced today that Elbrus Capital Markets (ECM) has awarded an exclusive $400,000 contract for the Company to develop a Real Estate industry blockchain-powered supply chain management platform. The contract is contingent on ECM receiving additional funding from accredited investors unless Bots elects to receive partial or all payments in the equity ownership of ECM.

"Digital ledger technology is an integral part revolutionizing the whole process which is why we choose BOTS, Inc. to develop a streamlined process of real estate property ownership through a highly scalable blockchain-powered platform that will utilize machine learning and AI algorithms. BOTS, Inc. will bring our solutions to capture and move data, including ownership in mortgages, vaulting over an old-school industry exponentially faster. The platform will combine the benefits of a decentralized blockchain with the vast cumbersome paper trail in real estate transactions, enabling the digitization of real estate assets," stated Illia Pashkov, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Elbrus Capital Markets.

"Integration of the Blockchain into worldwide real estate industry applications expands the opportunities for investors. The bank-owned REO asset class is a great new pool for investors interested in buying property or real estate backed notes. ECM's real estate holdings utilizing blockchain transparency on a scalable core platform will allow investors to buy property or mortgage notes anywhere in the world without complex legal paperwork and other common hassles," commented Paul Rosenberg, CEO of BOTS, Inc.

Bots, Inc. will also build for ECM a smart contract system prototype on a blockchain to improve the efficiency of Real Estate chain management interactions. Taking advantage of distributed ledgers, the two companies will be exploring ways to optimize and monitor the supply chain logistics on the blockchain to automate the real estate industry transactions.

"We have begun a journey with Bots, Inc. to enhance our ability to scale and improve the potential of this new technology simultaneously. We are very pleased to collaborate and cooperate with their team and will begin to develop a first of its kind blockchain proof-of-concept. We look forward to seeing these blockchain applications applied to our business," stated Andrew Damian Forbes, Co-Founder, Chief Revenue Officer.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to change not only the real estate sector but also eliminates many inefficiencies which can be applied in countless other areas of the global business world, leading to improved and optimized efficiency of the end-to-end business transaction processes," said Bots, Inc. CEO Paul Rosenberg.

About ECM

See: www.elbruscapitalmarkets.com

We at ECM believe in helping investors build wealth through real estate. Historically earning passive income through real estate investments is considered one of the most stable methods for producing wealth. We ask our investors detailed questions about their goals and how we can help achieve those goals. We focus on several areas within the real estate markets in North America so that we can prioritize our efforts for our investors.

Our primary areas of focus are turnkey distressed multifamily rental properties, private money lending opportunities for land-development, vacation rental properties, and real estate education and technology.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) and Börse Stuttgart under the ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

