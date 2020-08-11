City of Santa Monica Renews with Conduent Transportation to Provide Curbside Management Systems and Services

/EIN News/ -- Since 2004, Conduent has helped the city to deliver a convenient experience for Santa Monica residents, merchants and visitors



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced its selection by the City of Santa Monica, California, to continue providing intelligent parking and curbside management systems and services. The 5-year base contract, plus up to 4 years of options, will expand online and mobile self-help options for customers to manage their account.

“Our partnership with Conduent has been instrumental in helping optimize our parking program and offering our customers easy-to-use systems to resolve their parking citations and procure various parking permits offered by the City,” said Henry Servin, Parking Manager for the City of Santa Monica. “We are very pleased that our online customer access, provided by Conduent, has received numerous compliments for readability and ease of use.”

Since 2004, Conduent has helped the city to simplify its parking programs and deliver a convenient experience for Santa Monica residents, merchants and visitors. Current services include the processing of parking permit applications and citations, as well as the facilitation of payment plans.

Under the new contract, enhanced online and mobile options will make it easier for customers to resolve parking citations and manage parking permits. The city’s online portal will also provide the ability to apply online for a payment plan to resolve overdue citations, upload documents to streamline permit applications, and communicate with customer service through text and additional emails options — contactless solutions that are valuable in the current COVID-19 environment.

“As on-street parking continues to rapidly evolve and cities seek innovative curbside management solutions, our company remains an industry and technology leader,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. “Building on our long-term partnership with Santa Monica, we’ll continue to elevate the customer experience while improving the effectiveness of the program for the City.”

Nearly half of the 20 largest cities in the U.S. use Conduent Transportation to implement curbside solutions. In California, the company delivers curbside management systems and services to Santa Monica as well as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles County.

Conduent also provides dynamic pricing software and hardware for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s LA Express Park™ program. The award-winning, on-street parking technology enables the department to manage curbside usage, improving access to spaces and increasing turnover, ultimately reducing congestion.

In addition, Conduent provides various transit and tolling services across Southern California. The company helps public transit agencies in San Diego and Orange County operate their fleets and provide quality and on-time service for passengers, and it helps Los Angeles County by providing modernized tolling solutions for the Metro ExpressLanes.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

