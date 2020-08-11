Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,493 in the last 365 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) (the “Partnership”) has called an annual meeting of the Limited Partners to be held at the Partnership’s headquarters in Greece on September 24, 2020 at 11:30 am local time.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof.  Formal notice of the meeting, the Partnership’s proxy statement and the accompanying Annual Report on Form 20-F are being sent to unitholders of the Partnership.  Electronic copies of the materials are accessible on the Partnership’s website at http://ir.capitalpplp.com/.  Following receipt of a proxy card unitholders may vote their common units by accessing www.proxyvote.com.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 neo panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos 
CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos
CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: cplp@capitallink.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.