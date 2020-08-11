Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Sports Team Welcomes Former NHL and Network Marketing Veteran Mike Hartman

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that it has welcomed NHL and network marketing veteran Mike Hartman to its subsidiary Kannaway®'s Sports Team. Hartman will help spread awareness on the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for athletes and those who are just looking to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

“Mike Hartman has demonstrated the ability to generate successful results within multiple business and career paths, leveraging both athletic ability and business acumen,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “It’s extremely impressive and I have no doubt he will reach even greater heights in Kannaway.”

In his sports career, Hartman spent 17 years as a professional hockey player, winning a Stanley Cup with the NHL’s New York Rangers in 1994. Afterward, he played for Team USA as well as the International Hockey League. Hartman is also well-accomplished in the direct selling industry, propelled by his skill as a professional performance coach who leads people to generate success by focusing on measurable goals and overcoming setbacks. Hartman is (DISC) Behaviors & Motivators, Axiology, and NASM certified.

“I am so excited to be a part of Kannaway,” Hartman said. “Being a former athlete, people give me products all the time. I’ve had CBD products from other companies before, and Kannaway’s products stand apart. I take the CBD oils, have never slept better and I feel great. I can’t say enough good things about them. I look forward to working with Kannaway for a long time!”

To learn more about the Kannaway® Sports division and other athletes who use Kannaway® products, please visit https://kannaway.com/pages/sports,208.html.

About Kannaway

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

