Multiple Headlands Research Sites Selected for AstraZeneca’s Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Headlands Research Expands its COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts By Conducting AstraZeneca’s Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Atlanta, McAllen, Lake Charles, and Palm Beach

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research announced today that its research centers have been selected to participate in AstraZeneca's upcoming Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial. Headlands has built an industry-leading position in the vaccine and infectious disease space, successfully conducting over 250 vaccine, prophylaxis and treatment trials to date across its North American sites.



Recruitment efforts for the AstraZeneca vaccine are actively underway at four of Headlands’ research sites, including: Atlanta, GA ; McAllen, TX ; Lake Charles, LA ; and Palm Beach, FL . Headlands employs a diversity of traditional and non-traditional recruiting sources for its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials, with a strong focus on ensuring the inclusion of a wide array of ethnic and age groups.

“A vaccine for COVID-19 is crucial to overcome the current pandemic, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with AstraZeneca on this important Phase III trial,” said Mark Blumling, CEO of Headlands Research.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the belief that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of patients. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process by integrating novel technologies into a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by leading global investment firm KKR , Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com .





