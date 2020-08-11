Allied Electronics & Automation and Schneider Electric Team Up To Help Engineers Build Better Industrial Control Panels

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Allied Electronics & Automation are partnering to deploy a suite of digital resources, hosted on Allied’s Build a Better Control Cabinet digital hub , that can help customers more effectively design, build and maintain industrial control panels and cabinets.

Tools and information available on the Build a Better Control Cabinet digital hub include:

that takes advantage of Allied’s millions of product datasheets and tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution product images to streamline the process of researching, identifying and purchasing industrial control panel components and other products. Detailed technical guides from Allied and Schneider Electric on control panel design, machine control solutions and sensor selection.



An industrial control cabinet product map to help engineers and designers quickly and accurately identify the latest Schneider control panel technologies and capabilities available from Allied.

“Increasingly, industrial control panel builders are looking for a full range of digital and analog control panel components that work seamlessly together –from the external housing to remote monitoring software and everything in between,” said Fabrice Meunier, vice president of global strategic accounts at Schneider Electric. “The Allied Build a Better Control Cabinet digital hub provides customers with a one-stop shop where they can identify and procure nearly all of the components they might need for their industrial control panels and ensure that they receive the high level of quality service they’ve come to expect from both our companies.”

Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery and technology and is an authorized distributor for Schneider Electric products, along with other Schneider brands, including Square D and Telemecanique Sensors .

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. Learn more at: http://www.se.com .