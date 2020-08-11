Digerati Engages Maxim Group LLC to Assist with its Growth Strategy and Goal to Up-List to a National Exchange

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) ("Digerati" or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community and with its aspiration to up-list to the Nasdaq or NYSE American stock exchange.



Digerati is looking to list on a national exchange in a bid to capitalize on its growth through the broad and developed investor base of the major capital markets. The Company believes an up-listing will enhance its visibility in the marketplace, increase the liquidity of its stock, and build long-term shareholder value. The timing and viability of any up-list process will be dependent on a multitude of factors, including but not limited to, the Company’s future revenues and market capitalization as well as overall market conditions.

Digerati looks forward to keeping its shareholders apprised of its progress as it moves into this next phase in the Company’s growth trajectory and corporate development plan.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc .

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its subsidiary, T3 Communications (www.T3com.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on the website of our investor relations company, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com , in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC’s guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

