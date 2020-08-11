Recruiter.com Announces Results of its July 2020 Recruiter Index Survey as Seen on CNBC

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, presented the results of the Recruiter Index® for July 2020 live on CNBC on 8/6/20.



Recruiter.com reported that although overall recruiter sentiment turned down a bit, from 3.3 in June to 3.1 in July, it stands markedly higher from the beginning of the outbreak. Also, Recruiter.com found that only 22 percent of recruiters expect demand for talent to fall further over the next 30 days, and a majority expect their workloads to improve in the next 90 days.

The subsequent jobs report on 8/7/20 showed job gains of nearly 1.8 million in July 2020, which beat expectations, with the unemployment rate falling to 10.2% in July from 11.1% in June.

“Our recruiter network was able to predict for the 3rd month in a row the approximate trajectory and breadth of the actual job market, proving once again how valuable this network is, not just for finding talent, but as a leading indicator of the job market and economy,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We were also happy to learn the recruiters surveyed by Recruiter.com were optimistic for a strong recovery, with over 77% believing that demand for talent will stay stable or increase.”



Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .



For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term, expected improvement of the job requirement loads, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index as compared with the job market, and the future demand for talent. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

