Coronavirus - Nigeria: Establishment of National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS) for COVID-19 response

The HMH Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire while speaking at the PTF COVID-19 media briefing stated that the National Council on Health (NCH) has approved the establishment of the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

"The NCH which is also the highest policy making body on health related matters in Nigeria, held a virtual meeting last week Thursday, where they revised & approved the guidelines for administration, disbursement & monitoring of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund".

"Our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than 1%, not only with preventive measures, but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment & for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress".

"The other measure is the activation of ambulance services to move patients to COVID-19 treatment centers.

This strategy worked well in Kano. All states should prepare to set up the system as we provide guidance".

"There is need to prepare for societal changes that will arise as the economy reopens with increased transportation, trade & human interaction, including possible reopening of air travel".

"The continuity of normal health services, capacity building of health workers & their protection with PPEs, are the most critical activities.

We must make efforts to balance the benefits of a reactivated economy with the need to keep citizens safe" - Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire.