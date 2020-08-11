Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Immutep Granted United States Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-Immunotherapy Combination

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 10,736,940) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the United States Patent Office.

This United States patent follows the grant of the corresponding European, Australian and Japanese patents (announced 23 May 2019, 21 June 2019 and 7 May 2020, respectively) and protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and a chemotherapy agent. The chemotherapy agent is either a platinum-based anti-neoplastic agent, such as oxaliplatin or carboplatin, or a topoisomerase I inhibitor, such as topotecan.

This new patent highlights the ongoing and important steps being taken by the Company to protect its lead product candidate in a range of novel and highly relevant combination formats, in both chemo-immunotherapy and other immunotherapy settings.

The patent expiry date is 25 January 2035 (including 37 days of patent term adjustment).

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com

