Super League and GreenlightGO Join Forces to Provide Production Companies and Networks with Fully-Remote Virtual Studio Solution

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, and GreenlightGO, the premium platform for connecting storytellers with production resources, have partnered to provide GreenlightGO’s extensive marketplace of production companies, producers, directors, and network production executives with Super League’s virtual production studio system, deployed through SuperLeagueTV. A fully-remote, cloud-based solution that solves the challenges of producing broadcast-quality content during COVID, SuperLeagueTV enables reliable creation and omni-channel distribution of live and live-to-tape programs across digital and linear platforms.



“SuperLeagueTV is a fully virtual studio with all of the same production capabilities as a physical studio, without any limitations on our capacity. As easily as we can deliver a mass-participation live esports broadcast, we can produce unscripted lifestyle, sports, and music entertainment programs in which every on-camera personality and every member of the production team can perform their role comfortably and safely from home,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Partnering with GreenlightGO connects us with an incredible stable of creative producers in need of support as they work to practice their craft in an environment full of obstacles and unpredictability. Even in a COVID world, the show must go on!”

Brian Meece, CEO of GreenlightGO says, “The gaming segment is seeing unprecedented market growth and has emerged as a leading industry in the development of sophisticated live production technologies. GreenlightGO is excited to partner with Super League - one of the top innovators in the space. We believe Super League's technology, team, and dynamic approach to remote production is a winning combo for our top tier film and TV clients.”

For more on Super League’s production capabilities, check out their listing on GreenlightGO .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

About GreenlightGO

GreenlightGO is a global marketplace connecting content creators to premium solutions for film, television, video games, and commercials. The cloud-enabled platform is founded by veteran producers Colby Gaines and Michael Hirschorn, with Brian Meece as CEO. GreenlightGO currently has over 250 curated resource listings accessible across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., with additional offerings being added each week. GreenlightGO launched in January 2019, with over 20,000 producers using the platform in its first year. For Storytellers. By Storytellers.

