Jamf to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Jamf Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 519-1319 or (914) 800-3885

Live Webcast: https://ir.jamf.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Jamf’s Investor Relations page, https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 9599614#.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple, Jamf Nation.

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Lisa Laukkanen & Lana Adair
ir@jamf.com

