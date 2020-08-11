BTHR's Shadow Gaming Announces the Results of August 9, 2020 Masters Knights Duel #1, its 2nd Minion Master Tournament

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTC: BTHR) (“BTHR” or the “Company”) an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, announced it has the results of August 9, 2020, Minion Masters Knights Duel #1 tournament.



This is Minion Masters's second event sponsored by Shadow Gaming and it has been a total success. The tournament kicked off with over sixty players going head-to-head in 1v1 matches. Katt came ready to defend his title as the reigning Shadow Gaming Minion Masters Champion, but was knocked into the Loser's backed by JF in round 4!

Not to be stopped, Katt fought his way back for a shot at the crown by defeating Nikola, CroakerX, DragoN, and Nerzl, finding himself back against JF in the SemiFinals!

JF played all through the night and into the early morning to earn his way to the SemiFinals match against Katt, but Katt proved thirsty for revenge and swept JF with a 3-0 score, and as JF saw daylight once again outside (due to the time zone difference between North America and Asia) he found himself eliminated by Katt, but his wallet a little fatter taking home the 3rd place price.

Advancing to the Grand Finals even after losing round 4, Katt found himself against a long time adversary, Lazur! Lazur came out of the gate quickly to build a 2-1 lead over Katt in the Best of 5 Finals and needed to only win once in the next two games to win the Tournament. Katt showed why the Community considers him a legend in the game, and he fought back to win both games, winning the match 3-2! BUT, it wasn't over! Since Lazur had not yet lost a match, the Double-elimination rules forced Lazur to play another, FINAL, Grand Finals match!

The drama intensified as Lazur and Katt worked themselves to a 2-2 score in their epic battle! When the dust settled, Lazur emerged victorious over Katt in the final game, just barely besting Katt with a 3-2 score in the final match, finally snagging the top prize from the $400 prize pool!

You can watch the replay at Shadow Gaming’s Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/. For information about upcoming Shadow Gaming tournaments go to; http://shadowgamingtv.com/ follow us on https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

As Shadow becomes a leader in the Tournament competitive atmosphere, already planning on hosting other tournaments in addition to our upcoming Sandstorm Insurgency event on August 23rd, 2020, we are planning for Fall Guys: ultimate knockout, the overnight smash new indie game hit by Devolver and Mediatonic. Fall Guys is a hilarious, free for all last-man-standing competition, and with over 1.5 million players playing the game immediately upon release last week, there is no doubt that we will see competitors trying to jump, dive, and clumsily run their way to victory! Prospective competitors and fans can join the Shadow Gaming Discord (https://discord.gg/ERy8VK4)) to inquire more about the upcoming tournament!

About eSports

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

