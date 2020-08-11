Ethical Fashion Label SaulėTM Launches with Line of Accessories and Powerful Vision for the Future of Sustainable Fashion

New Fashion Start-Up Brings Bold, Beautiful Designs to a Minimalist Market

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaulėTM, a new, woman-owned ethical fashion label headquartered in Detroit, officially launched today with a line of handmade earrings and necklaces available online at ​www.saulelabel.com​. In 2018, Creative Director Ania Czuprynski founded Saulė with the goal of offering fashion that empowers women and the planet.

Czuprynski, a professional designer, was inspired to start the company after her journey to a more conscious lifestyle was met with a lack of choice in the sustainable fashion market. She explains, “I was hesitant to sacrifice my personal style for Earth-friendly, vanilla-flavored minimalism. And I also realized I wasn’t the only woman with this dilemma.”

Saulė is the solution, offering women apparel and accessories that are both ethically made and runway-worthy. “No sleepy beiges or droopy linens here,” Czuprynski said.

According to Ethical Consumer magazine, the value of the ethical clothing market increased by 19.9% in 2018. As this trend continues, pressure for corporate transparency increases, and online shopping soars, Saulė is uniquely qualified to succeed in its niche. Chief Operations Officer and co-founder Igor De Gregorio says, “The industry wastes an unbelievable 30% to 40% of products each season due to overproduction. We manufacture our collections in small batches to ensure we match supply with demand.”

Their business model opposes popular fast fashion retailers often chastised for overproduction and inhumane working conditions. De Gregorio adds, “While margins are important for the profitability of any enterprise, we strongly believe in fair pay. All of our pieces are handmade by artisanal workers and we pride ourselves in knowing them personally.” De Gregorio joined Saulė a few months after its inception, bringing with him more than 15 years of e-commerce operations and corporate finance expertise.

Saulė operates by three principles: maximum style, minimal harm and meaningful impact. Pieces come in a variety of colors and styles and are handcrafted using the highest quality materials and textiles sourced the most environmentally conscious way they can. These include Piñatex® pineapple leather, OEKO-TEX® French cotton thread, GOTS-certified organic cotton, European Flax® linen and FSC-certified wood. They refuse to use “virgin” plastic. Instead, they purchase vintage gowns from resale shop partners and repurpose the sequins to embellish their garments—saving plastic from life in a landfill.

Their philanthropic efforts include a partnership with non-profit One Tree Planted that plants a tree for each pair of earrings sold, as well as a partnership with Detroit Hives that donates 5% of proceeds from each Pollynation Collection purchase. They employ independent artisans to craft their accessories collections in Detroit, and small businesses in Europe for garment production—and ensure every team member is paid a livable wage. In addition, 95% of their packaging is sustainable and compostable, and shipping is carbon neutral.

Saulė’s humble transparency, strategically mapped supply chain, minimal carbon footprint, and high-end designs validate their simple philosophy that “gorgeous fashion should both feel good and do good.” They acknowledge the complexity of sustainable retail and remain a company with honest intentions, embracing the learning curve and any mistakes that may come with it. Most importantly, they have heart.

While the company launches with a line of accessories, garments, including skirts and dresses are in the near future. Shopping is only available online at ​www.saulelabel.com​. You can follow them on ​Instagram​ and ​Facebook​.

For media queries, please contact:

Ania Czuprynski – (313)4​45-2476 or a​nia@saulelabel.com

