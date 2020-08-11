Serco News Release: Awarded $28 Million Contract to Deliver Civilian Talent Management Program to U.S. Army

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to continue supporting the U.S. Army’s Civilian Readiness and Talent Management Program. Serco will provide analytic, management, and advisory services to support existing and create new initiatives to increase the readiness of the Army’s civilian workforce and improve the talent management architecture of the Army Civilian Corps. Awarded by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, the re-compete contract has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and is valued at $27.8 million, if all options are exercised.

Serco is responsible for the implementation, integration, and coordination for the Army’s People Strategy in the following areas: talent acquisition, development, employment, retention, and engagement. Additionally, Serco will support the Army’s civilian career programs, workforce planning, and analysis.

“Serco is honored to have been selected to continue delivering civilian readiness and talent management initiatives to the U.S. Army,” said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As part of our Defense Personnel Readiness business, we have been providing these essential support services since 2011.”

