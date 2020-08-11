Pinduoduo to Report Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Aug 21, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended Jun. 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.



Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Aug. 21, 2020 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Please pre-register to join this conference using the registration link below. Please dial in using the participant dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, PIN and unique registrant ID which would be provided to you upon registering.

Pre-register at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6066567

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 9:59 AM Eastern Time on Aug. 29, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 US: +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 6066567

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo’s website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/ .

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast-growing technology platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

investor@pinduoduo.com

internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com

