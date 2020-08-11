Auxly’s Kolab Project Partners with Greentec on Industry-Wide Vape Recycling Program for All Cannabis Retailers

Kolab Project recycling bins for vape pens, cartridges and batteries available at no cost to cannabis retailers across Canada.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the “Company”), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with the electronic waste (“E-waste”) recycling leaders at Greentec to provide cannabis retailers with a free-of-charge solution for the recycling of vape pens, cartridges and batteries. This industry-wide sustainability effort is led by Kolab Project, the Company’s brand dedicated to providing Canadians with a carefully curated selection of cannabis products, while championing arts, culture and design.



Kolab Project-branded E-waste recycling bins will initially be available in participating Spiritleaf and Superette stores later this summer, with more retailers joining the program in coming months. Bins will accept vapes, cartridges and batteries from all licensed producers. Licensed cannabis retailers looking to provide vape, cartridge and battery recycling to their customers can get more information by contacting Kolab Project at info@kolabproject.com .

Greentec operates advanced technologies to safely process e-waste and recover rare-earth metals. Its numerous industry-leading Environmental and Health & Safety certifications include ISO 45001, OSAS 18001 and R2.

“We are so proud to partner with Greentec – a leader in environmentally responsible e-waste recycling - to offer this important vape recycling solution to the entire industry,” said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “Building on our introduction of 100% biodegradable vape and pre-roll-packaging, this Kolab Project vape hardware recycling initiative furthers our efforts to improve environmental stewardship within the cannabis industry, and we look forward to working with Canada’s retail community and consumers to roll-out this program nationally.”

“This partnership reflects our commitment to the circular economy, diverting vaping products from our landfills for proper recycling at the Greentec facility,” said Tony Perrotta, President and CEO, Greentec. “By working directly with producers through this program, we ensure these materials are recycled to the highest health, safety and environmental standards.”

“We are thrilled to be able to launch this initiative across Spiritleaf’s coast-to-coast network of 58 stores and growing,” said Darren Bondar, President & CEO, Inner Spirit Holdings. “We know that our customers appreciate the importance and the convenience of being able to recycle their cannabis packaging and materials. Participating in this initiative with the support of Kolab Project and Auxly is another positive step forward for our companies, our guests and the industry as a whole.”

Mimi Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of Superette, added: “The environmental impact of vape products has been a hot topic for us at Superette. Kolab Project has a tangible solution that addresses this and demonstrates true industry leadership from Auxly and Greentec. We are excited to be a participating retailer and look forward to finally accepting vapes and cartridges for recycling at our Ottawa and Toronto stores!"

Auxly’s suite of branded vaping products, including Kolab Project and Foray, have been tested for contaminants, heavy metals leaching and emissions. In addition, Kolab Project recently introduced 100% biodegradable packaging for its vape pens and cartridges, as well as its cannabis pre-rolls.

About Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a cannabis brand, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., that aims to connect with those actively in the cannabis category that have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity. Kolab Project cannabis products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, include premium pre-rolls, vapes and soft chews. Visit us at kolabproject.com.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific, and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

About Greentec

Greentec is a certified e-waste company that refurbishes, securely destroys and recycles electronics. Beginning operations in 1995, the company now employs 80 team members and uses a proprietary optical sorting system. Proponents of the circular economy, the company believes in using resources for as long as possible, extracting their maximum value and then responsibly recycling electronics to help keep our planet secure and free of waste. As IT asset disposition (ITAD) experts, Greentec recovers obsolete or unwanted electronic equipment in a safe and responsible way. They specialize in the secure and environmentally-compliant disposal of IT equipment and electronics.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

