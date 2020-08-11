Global WholeHealth Partners with Healgen Scientific to Sell FDA EUA Authorized SARS-COV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Whole Blood, Serum and Plasma Rapid Test as Mentioned in the August 4th, 2020 8K Filing

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC PINK: GWHP) announced today that it is authorized to sell FDA EUA Authorized SARS-COV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Whole Blood, Serum and Plasma Rapid Test.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests." Global is planning to be able to offer an Antigen Rapid Test soon.”

The SARS-COV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Whole Blood, Serum and Plasma Rapid Test is a fast qualitative detection and differentiation of lgM and lgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in human whole blood, serum and plasma.

Intended Use:

The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette (Whole Blood/Serum/Plasma) is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human venous whole blood, plasma from anticoagulated blood (Li+ heparin, K2EDTA, and sodium citrate), or serum. The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette (Whole Blood/Serum/Plasma) is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection.

About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines that detect in about 90 minutes and Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Serum Plasma and Whole Blood that detect between 10-15 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.

By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector-borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector-borne diseases. Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results and empower healthcare professionals. For more details: https://gwhpcorp.com

