Axovant Announces Corporate Updates and Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Data readouts for AXO-Lenti-PD and AXO-AAV-GM1 remain on-track for Q4 2020

Completed 3-year manufacturing and supply agreement with Oxford BioMedica for AXO-Lenti-PD

Company had $55.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today provided financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“During our first fiscal quarter, we continued to make significant progress across our three clinical-stage gene therapy development programs in Parkinson’s disease, GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases and remain on-track for key data readouts later this year,” said Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Axovant. “Notably this quarter, we completed Type II (Juvenile) patient enrollment in the low dose cohort of our dose-escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1 and have begun preparations to initiate treatment of Type I (infantile) GM1 later this year. Additionally, our gene therapy manufacturing strategy has meaningfully progressed as we extended our supply collaboration with Oxford BioMedica around a new scalable, suspension-based manufacturing process to support our clinical studies and future commercialization of AXO-Lenti-PD. In the coming months, we look forward to presenting program updates across each of our three clinical-stage programs and will work tirelessly to execute our strategy on behalf of patients, families, caregivers and our shareholders.”

Key Highlights and Development Updates

AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease

Completed enrollment of the second dose cohort with the enrollment of four patients and remain on-track to deliver 6-month safety and efficacy data in Q4 2020.

Entered into a clinical supply and manufacturing agreement with Oxford BioMedica to produce clinical trial material at-scale to support randomized, controlled Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies and eventual commercialization.

Anticipated completion of the first batch of AXO-Lenti-PD manufactured using a suspension-based process by year-end 2020.

Enrollment of the first subject in a randomized, sham-controlled Phase 2 study of AXO-Lenti-PD anticipated in 2021.

Presented an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in May 2020 summarizing the mechanistic rationale and development status of AXO-Lenti-PD by Gregory Stewart, Ph.D., SVP, Scientific Affairs.

AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis

Enrolled five Type II (juvenile) patients in the low-dose cohort of Stage 1 of the registrational study with 6-month safety and efficacy data expected in Q4 2020.

Expanded protocol through successful IND amendment to enable dosing of Type I (infantile) patients and to explore a higher dose of 4.5 x 10 13 vg/kg in both infantile and juvenile patients.

vg/kg in both infantile and juvenile patients. Enrollment of both Type I and Type II patients at the low and high-dose cohorts expected to continue throughout the second half of 2020.

Presented an oral presentation at the ASGCT Annual Meeting in May 2020 demonstrating the superior efficacy of intravenous GM1 gene therapy administration in the feline model from collaborator Amanda Gross from Auburn University (Poster #495).

AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy for Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff disease

Company-sponsored investigational new drug (IND) application clearance is expected in Q4 2020.

Presented clinical and preclinical data at the ASGCT Annual Meeting in May 2020 highlighting the mechanistic rationale for gene replacement in Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff disease and preliminary evidence of safety and efficacy from a first-in-human gene therapy study in Tay-Sachs disease.

- Oral presentation on clinical data from two children treated in an expanded access clinical trial for the first-in-human gene therapy trial for Tay-Sachs Disease reported by Terence Flotte, M.D., Provost & Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School and Principal Investigator (Poster #1299).

- Poster presentation on the surgical technique for bilateral intrathalamic infusion of rAAVrh8-HEXA/HEXB gene therapy in an infant with Tay-Sachs Disease from collaborator Oguz Cataltepe, M.D., Professor, University of Massachusetts Medical School and Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery, UMass Memorial Medical Center (Poster #666).

- Oral presentation on preclinical data from intravenous AAV gene therapy demonstrating improved lifespan and clinical metrics in feline Sandhoff Disease from collaborator Anne Maguire from Auburn University (Poster #493).

Corporate Updates

Axovant continues its corporate transformation to align corporate structure and governance with current and future business activity. Specific changes intended to occur by March 31, 2021 include:

- Redomiciliation to Delaware from Bermuda

- Plans to initiate a corporate name change of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

- Transition of the Board of Directors to a majority of independent members

First Fiscal Quarter Financial Summary

For the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, research and development expenses were $5.2 million, a decrease of $15.9 million compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding a development milestone of $13.0 million achieved and due to our partner, Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd., in the prior year quarter, research and development expenses decreased by $2.9 million, primarily related to the termination of our legacy AXO-AAV-OPMD program in September 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $4.6 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to reductions in (i) personnel costs of $0.8 million and share-based compensation expense of $0.4 million attributable to reduced headcount and (ii) pharmaceutical market research costs of $0.6 million.

Net loss for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $8.6 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net loss of $28.1 million, or $1.23 per share, in the prior year quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $13.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, we had $55.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. The Company holds no short-term or long-term debt on the balance sheet. We expect the cash and cash equivalents to sustain our operations into the second calendar quarter of 2021.

AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (includes $563 and $721 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) $ 5,194 $ 21,090 General and administrative expenses (includes $1,027 and $1,414 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 4,640 6,468 Total operating expenses 9,834 27,558 Other (income) expenses: Interest expense 796 1,558 Other income (2,066 ) (1,097 ) Loss before income tax expense (8,564 ) (28,019 ) Income tax expense 30 38 Net loss $ (8,594 ) $ (28,057 ) Net loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 43,287,222 22,780,114









AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,482 $ 80,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,998 2,971 Income tax receivable 1,717 1,707 Total current assets 61,197 85,430 Long-term investment 8,055 5,871 Other non-current assets 46 46 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,105 1,532 Property and equipment, net 633 801 Total assets $ 71,036 $ 93,680 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,970 $ 4,412 Accrued expenses 8,949 11,319 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 465 889 Current portion of long-term debt — 15,423 Total current liabilities 12,384 32,043 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 71 79 Total liabilities 12,455 32,122 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, par value $0.00001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 40,973,380 and 39,526,299 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 825,830 820,257 Accumulated deficit (767,238 ) (758,644 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11 ) (55 ) Total shareholders’ equity 58,581 61,558 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 71,036 $ 93,680



