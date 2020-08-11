Screenplay “The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico” wins Gold at Depth of Field International Film Festival (DOFIFF)

Mike Meier, Writer, The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico

Poster for the Screenplay "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" Storyboard image from The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, Tehuacan Street Storyboard image from The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, the Town Witch, Curandera Storyboard image from The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, Ramiro meets Agustin Lara Logo of the screenplay "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"

The 1920s period Rom-Com explores the many things in life we don’t quite understand, such as love, enchantment, and magic spells.

I had the draft in my drawer for almost 30 years. With little else to do during the COVID shutdown, I finished the screenplay in June.” — Mike Meier, author of "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The period Rom-Com screenplay “ The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico” by Mike Meier won Gold at the Summer 2020 Depth Of Field International Film Festival (DOFIFF). In brief, the story takes place in 1929, shortly before the Great Depression. Two American ladies seek healing in the hot springs of Mexico and find love with Mexican gigolos. The story explores the many things in life we don’t quite understand, such as love, enchantment, and magic spells.Mike Meier explains where the idea for the story came from: “In this case, it goes back to the early 1990s when I was a student. I once listened to a program on National Public Radio (NPR) where a young lady discussed some of her Social Studies research for her Ph.D. thesis. She mentioned that in the earlier part of the century, American women traveled to the Mexico hot springs for health treatments. Sometimes illicit relationships with young Mexican gigolos ensued. I was immediately intrigued.”But it took COVID19 to give him a break from his usual job to finish the screenplay. “I had the draft in my drawer for almost 30 years. With little else to do during the shutdown, I finished the screenplay in June.”So far, the screenplay has received the following distinctions:• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" won GOLD at the Summer 2020 Depth Of Field International Film Festival (DOFIFF).• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is a Finalist for the Hollywood Gold Awards.• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is a Finalist for New York Movie Awards.In brief, the storyline is: New York in 1929, shortly before the Great Depression. Rose is unhappily married to a mobster lawyer. She suffers from early-onset arthritis. Her doctor recommends a hot spring treatment. Her friend Alice, recently widowed and a mother of three, suffers chronic fatigue. Eventually, both travel to the hot springs in Mexico and hook up with two young gigolos. The days are jolly until on the Día de los Muertos, when Rose's jealous husband arrives out of the blue.About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. When not writing books and screenplays , he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar. He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.

Trailer of "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" Screenplay & Book