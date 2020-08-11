Bilibili to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on August 26, 2020-

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 27, 2020). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Bilibili Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 5788824 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5788824

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 02, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 5788824

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.

Juliet Yang

Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523

E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com