Oak and Earth Creations Launches Handcrafted Eco-Friendly Cannabis Accessories

Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis accessories and lifestyle brand, Oak and Earth Creations, is pleased to announce the launch of its unique environmentally responsible cannabis accessories.

With designs always focused on natural elements, Oak and Earth Creations makes sustainable cannabis accessories that deliver users beautiful yet functional ceramic pieces that pair well with home decor. The hand-crafted accessories are made with slip-casted clay and salvaged wooden accents, including the Mahuta bong, which features an ice-catch highlighted by the wooden collar.

“Oak and Earth Creations was founded with a mission to enhance environmental sustainability through conscious product development, design, sustainable business practices, and community-based initiatives,” says Nick Booth, Founder of Oak and Earth Creations "We're excited to introduce our locally made, eco-friendly cannabis products for Canada’s adult consumers and hope customers will join us in our journey as we work towards building a healthy planet."

Every product sold by Oak and Earth Creations will equate to the planting of 5 native trees in the Canadian prairies. The company has partnered with One Tree Planted Canada to support its greening program with every consumer and wholesale purchase.

Oak and Earth Creations is also proud to announce its solar-power initiative plan; the company will install solar panels to offset the power used by their kiln. These panels will offset CO2 production by 11,000 kg each year.

To celebrate the company’s official launch into the Canadian cannabis market, Oak and Earth Creations is hosting an 18+ launch event inside its new Edmonton head office located at 14930 114th ave from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m (MDT) on August 26, 2020.

Media and influencers are invited to attend the Oak and Earth Creations official launch event. Activities include; an office and production tour, ‘customizing your smokeware’ paint demo, a showcase of the new line of products, and staff who will be on-site to answer questions about the accessories, cannabis, and sustainability. To register for the event, contact Danielle Mckay at danielle@marigoldpr.com

With all accessories made with eco-friendly practices, Oak and Earth Creations is working towards building a more sustainable planet. For more information on products, visit https://oakandearthcreations.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact, Danielle Mckay at danielle@marigoldpr.com or +1 905-808-7230





About Oak and Earth Creations

Oak and Earth Creations was founded with the goal to provide consumers with an option for locally made, environmentally responsible accessories. The product designs are focussed around natural elements and feature wood accents to compliment the home.

All the wood used is salvaged and locally sourced in Ontario. For every piece sold, Oak and Earth Creations is responsible for the planting of 5 trees through One Tree Planted Canada's national greening program.

