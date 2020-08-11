Sports Nutrition Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global market size of Sports Nutrition in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Nutrition in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Nutrition market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements.

The sports nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period on account of increasing demand from recently emerging lifestyle and recreational users. In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is also expected to boost this market within the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are also expected to boost growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products affects sales of reputed companies and therefore, availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of sports nutrition market. Expansion of distribution channels is also expected to be an opportunity for growth in this market in coming years.

In 2017, the global Sports Nutrition market size was 2760 million US$ and is forecast to 5060 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Nutrition market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Nutrition include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Nutrition include

Atlantic Multipower UK

CLIF Bar & Company

Glanbia

ProAction

Weider Global Nutrition

Market Size Split by Type

Sports Protein Powder

Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Non-Protein Products

Sports Protein Bars

Market Size Split by Application

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online Retail

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2025.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

