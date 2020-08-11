Digital Personal Finance Apps Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Digital Personal Finance Apps Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Digital Personal Finance Apps Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Digital Personal Finance Apps Market”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Personal Finance Apps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Personal Finance Apps, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Personal Finance Apps market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Personal Finance Apps companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Digital Personal Finance Apps Market =>

• Mint

• Money Smart

• Personal Capital

• Spendee

• Wally

• GoodBudget

• WalletHub

• You Need a Budget

• Toshl Finance

• Acorns

• Level Money

• One Touch Expenser

• Expense Manager

• Money Lover

• Bill Assistant

• Easy Money

• Account Tracker

• Expensify

• Loan Calculator Pro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data

Android

iOS

Web-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Computers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Personal Finance Apps market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Personal Finance Apps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Personal Finance Apps players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Personal Finance Apps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Personal Finance Apps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Digital Personal Finance Apps Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Personal Finance Apps by Players

4 Digital Personal Finance Apps by Regions

5 Americas

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Personal Finance Apps Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

