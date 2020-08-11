Global Biopsy Devices Market Trends – Use Of Robot-Assisted Biopsy Systems To Avoid Complications

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market, and can help avoid complications after the biopsy. A robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process, and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier.

For instance, in 2019, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Intuitive Surgical Inc’s Ion Endoluminal Lung Biopsy System, a robot-assisted lung biopsy device that uses an ultra-thin articulating robotic catheter. The robotic catheter has an outer diameter of 3.5 mm so that physicians can navigate through thin and tortuous airways and can move 180 degrees in all directions. The system is equipped with a flexible biopsy needle that can pass through tight bends so that it can collect tissue in peripheral lung.

The global biopsy devices market size is expected to decline from $2.42 billion in 2019 to $2.32 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.45%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, especially postponement of non-emergency procedures. The biopsy devices market is then expected to recover and reach $3.05 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the biopsy devices market.

A biopsy is a primary approach used by doctors to diagnose any abnormalities in the bodies if the presence of cancer cells is suspected. In 2018, according to the World Health Organization, around 2.09 million cases of lung cancer, 1.28 million prostate cancer cases, and 1.03 million stomach cancer cases were diagnosed. The increase in the diagnosis of cancer through biopsy increased the demand for biopsy devices and thereby drove the market.

The rise in complications associated with biopsies is expected to limit the biopsy devices market growth. Complications resulted from a biopsy include excessive bleeding, infection, puncture damage to nearby organ tissue, and skin numbness around the biopsy site. In some cases, not enough materials are collected and the process needs to be repeated. According to research published in January 2020, major bleeding after percutaneous native kidney biopsy was around 4.3%. These complications in biopsy procedures impact the biopsy devices market’s growth.

The biopsy devices market consists of sales of biopsy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture biopsy devices. Biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient’s body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease.

The biopsy devices market is segmented by product type into needle-based biopsy instruments, core biopsy devices, aspiration biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, biopsy forceps, and localization wires. By imaging technology, the market is segmented into MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and CT scan.

