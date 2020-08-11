Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market report.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
ADCCO
Agero, Inc.
DENSO Corporation
EFKON AG
Hitachi Ltd.
Garmin International, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Lanner Electronics, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Q-Free ASA
Ricardo PLC
Siemens AG
Sensys Networks Incorporation
Telenav, Inc.
Thales Group
TomTom NV
TransCore, LP
WS Atkins PLC
Xerox Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traffic Monitoring Systems
Traffic Signal Control Systems
Traffic Enforcement Camera
Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)
Intelligent Driver Information Systems
Others

Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Commercial

Regional description

The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

