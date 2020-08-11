Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,055,964) deaths (23,582), and recoveries (744,438)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,055,964) deaths (23,582), and recoveries (744,438) by region:
Central (50,518 cases; 963 deaths; 37,732 recoveries): Burundi (408; 1; 315), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,641; 60; 1,721), Chad (945; 76; 843), Congo (3,745; 60; 1,625), DRC (9,488; 224; 8,363), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,006; 51; 5,823), Sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 800).
Eastern (91,833; 2,028; 53,064): Comoros (399; 7; 369), Djibouti (5,347; 59; 5,120), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (23,591; 420; 10,411), Kenya (26,928; 423; 13,495), Madagascar (13,202; 151; 11,011), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,152; 7; 1,392), Seychelles (126; 0; 125), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), South Sudan (2,470; 47; 1,252), Sudan (11,956; 781; 6,266), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,297; 9; 1,137).
Northern (178,667; 7,180; 110,377): Algeria (35,156; 1,299; 24,920), Egypt (95,666; 5,035; 53,779), Libya (5,541; 120; 710), Mauritania (6,510; 157; 5,174), Morocco (34,063; 516; 24,524), Tunisia (1,717; 51; 1,265), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (14; 2; 5).
Southern (593,577; 11,312; 432,003): Angola (1,679; 78; 569), Botswana (1,066; 2; 80), Eswatini (3,309; 61; 1,634), Lesotho (781; 24; 189), Malawi (4,674; 146; 2,430), Mozambique (2,411; 16; 860), Namibia (3,101; 19; 715), South Africa (563,598; 10,621; 417,200), Zambia (8,210; 241; 6,802), Zimbabwe (4,748; 104; 1,524).
Western (141,369; 2,099; 111,262): Benin (1,914, 38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,211; 54; 990), Cape Verde (2,883; 32; 2,128), Côte d'Ivoire (16,798; 105; 13,052), Gambia (1,235; 23; 221), Ghana (41,212; 215; 38,727), Guinea (7,930; 50; 6,898), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,240; 79; 725), Mali (2,573; 125; 1,969), Niger (1,158; 69; 1,062), Nigeria (46,867; 950; 33,346), Senegal (11,312; 236; 7,390), Sierra Leone (1,917; 69; 1,447), Togo (1,067; 25; 729).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).