Book highlights the challenges a Syrian refugee had to face after he left his homeland to seek a better life in another country

Mohi. B announces the release of ’13: An Immigration Tale’

/EIN News/ -- GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When he first came to Sweden, Mohi. B wrote headnotes of the important events that happened during his journey. However, he got depressed during this period because of recalling the unpleasant events that happened in his journey and decided to not write anymore. Years later, he posted an Instagram story of the papers he wrote and people got interested in it. Inspired by this positive response, he decided to turn it into a book titled, “13: An Immigration Tale” (published by AuthorHouse UK), a story that highlights the difficulties refugees go through during their immigration for a better life.

This book shares the true story of Mohi, a Syrian refugee who was forced to leave his homeland with hope for better opportunities in Europe. His journey took him from Turkey and ended in Sweden. During this journey, he went through Greece, Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria and Germany. He now lives in Sweden. He studies at Chalmers University but had to stop his studies and work in order to apply for a permanent resident permit. However, he did not get one. He hopes that he will, one day, be able to call Sweden his home country and finally feel home.

“My journey does not only talk about me, but, it is also about the people I met along the way,” the author says. “Each person has a unique story as a refugee and this book goes through these stories in detail and offers different stories, backgrounds and reasons why people are forced to leave their homelands.”

The publication of “13: An Immigration Tale” aims to show readers what refugees usually go through in exchange for a better life and the struggles that they encounter during their journey hoping to get an opportunity to live safely in another country. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/800617-13

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1728354218/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1

“13: An Immigration Tale”

By Mohi. B

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 210 pages | ISBN 9781728354217

E-Book | 210 pages | ISBN 9781728354200

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mohi. B is a 22-year-old Syrian guy who left his home country when he was 14. He lives in Gothenburg, Sweden. Aside from writing, he is also an artist who draws and paint almost every day.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouse 0-800-014-8641 pressreleases@authorhouse.com