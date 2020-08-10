Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,387 in the last 365 days.

Homicide: 3300 Block of Dubois Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:20 am, members of the Sixth District were at the listed location, due to a large gathering, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Officers canvassed the area and located multiple victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life and life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, a juvenile male victim was pronounced dead. In total, twenty-two victims sustained gunshot wounds. Two others sustained injuries while fleeing from the scene.

 

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Christopher Brown, of Northeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

You just read:

Homicide: 3300 Block of Dubois Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.