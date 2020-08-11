Tunelf Spotify Music Converter Officially Released to Download Spotify Songs
Tunelf Spotify Music Converter was first released to help users download songs, playlists, albums, artists from Spotify to MP3 for playback on any device.SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading multimedia software developer, Tunelf has officially unveiled a powerful Music Converter for Spotify for Windows and Mac users worldwide. The tool is capable of downloading all songs, playlists, and albums from Spotify to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, etc., so that users can listen to Spotify tracks on any device or player with ease.
Tunelf Spotify Music Converter is quite stable and many users are very satisfied with it after testing. Now, with the help of this smart program, both Spotify Premium subscribers and free users are able to download music from Spotify and save them as local files. Thus, they can then burn Spotify to CD or transfer Spotify tracks to any portable device for offline listening.
With the adoption of the advanced technique, Tunelf Music Converter for Spotify can download songs from Spotify at a lightning speed automatically. Also, it supports batch conversion, which saves users a lot of time, especially when they have tons of music files to download. Besides, the program is capable of keeping all the ID3 tags and metadata info like title, artist, genre, track number, etc., so you don’t have to write them down one by one.
In addition, Tunelf Spotify Music Converter supports up to 6 types of universal output audio formats, including MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, M4A, and M4B. Plus, users are also allowed to customize output parameters like channel, bit rate, sample rate. You can also choose to organize the converted files by Artist, Artist/Album, or None.
"Nowadays, many people like to listen to Spotify music in their free time, but they're not allowed to enjoy the songs on their own devices, even if they've paid. That's why we develop this program," said Michael White, the R&D director of Tunelf. "No matter you're a free or premium user, you can better access your Spotify music world now," added he.
To improve the program and enhance the user experience, Tunelf Spotify Converter has been releasing new versions constantly. Once purchasing Tunelf software, users can enjoy free upgrades for the whole life, as well as lifelong free technical support.
Tunelf Spotify Music Converter is now available for both Windows and Mac systems, and it also works well with the latest Spotify app. All Spotify users can get it from Tunelf official website at a starting price of $34.95.
About Tunelf
Tunelf Studio is a professional multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing users with easy-to-use yet powerful audio solutions, such as Spotify Music Converter, Audio Converter, etc. Now it has attracted more than hundreds of thousands of customers all over the world. And the company will continue offering the best products and services for all Tunelf fans.
