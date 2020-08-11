Traffic Shift Scheduled for I-83 at Exit 4 in Southern York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Tuesday and Wednesday night its contractor will restrict Interstate 83 to a single lane near Exit 4 to paint lines, set barrier, and shift traffic to the outside lane and shoulder in preparation for construction of the interior sections of the I-83 bridge over Route 851, the Deer Creek culvert, and the left lanes and shoulders of the interstate. I-83 traffic is currently shifted toward the median while the outside portions of the structures and interstate are being reconstructed.

The contractor will shift southbound I-83 traffic overnight Tuesday, August 11, between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, and northbound I-83 traffic on Wednesday, August 12, between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

This section of I-83 averages more than 44,300 vehicles traveled daily.

Flaggers will assist in shifting traffic on Route 851 between I-83 and Mt. Airy Road on Thursday night, August 13. This section of Route 851 averages more than 16,000 vehicles traveled daily.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction along I-83 during construction except for short-term off-peak lane closures to adjust traffic patterns. PennDOT expects the project to be completed in the Summer of 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619