Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha Showcases Locally Made Products Online

New state-run website helps connect shoppers with made-in-Hawaii products

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) announced today the launch of Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha, a platform that was created to feature made-in-Hawaii products and to provide greater exposure to local businesses experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamaaina and out-of-state consumers can access the free website at buy.hawaii.gov to find their favorite brands and discover made-in-Hawaii products all in one place.

The website hosts a directory of local companies and allows shoppers to browse by categories from snacks to apparel, local restaurants, farm products, food services, and “marketplaces” such as House of Mana Up, Hawaiian Farmers Market, Shop Small Hawaii and Kamaāina First.

In addition to spotlighting Hawaii-based businesses, Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha works with Innovate Hawaii and Shop Small Hawaii to offer free resources such as marketing workshops and coaching to help local companies grow their businesses and navigate the current economic challenges.

“During these challenging times this new and unique digital platform showcases the passions of our manufacturers of Hawaii-made products, which give us a sense of hope and inspiration for the future,” said Mike McCartney, Director of DBEDT. “We are proud to help create a new venue to present to the world the products made and created by Hawaii’s businesses. This portal and campaign help to remind us to live and share our aloha with the world, in order to create a more balanced, diverse and sustainable economy.”

“With the significant decrease in visitor spending since March, many businesses like mine are struggling,” said Angie Higa, founder of Sky Dreams. “We appreciate the opportunity to gain additional exposure with community-minded consumers who want to ensure their dollars stay right here in our state.”

DBEDT has also teamed up with Resource Partner INNOVATE Hawaii and Hyperspective to create videos that will run as public service announcements from August 11. The PSAs aim to encourage kamaaina and visitors to buy local in order to help Hawaii businesses recover from the COVID-19 economic disaster.

Companies must have at least 75% of their total product offerings on their website made in Hawaii to be eligible and can complete an application online at invest.hawaii.gov/buy-hawaii/how-to-get-listed. Restaurants and farm delivery services may also apply to be listed.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

