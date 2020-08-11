Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 10, 2020

Posted on Aug 10, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: Three More Deaths Reported and 140 New Cases of COVID-19 DOH is reporting the 12th straight day of triple digit newly diagnosed coronavirus cases, with 140 today. All but two (2) of the new cases are on O‘ahu, with one each on Maui and Kaua‘i. The department also reports the 32nd, 33rd and 34th COVID-19 deaths. One is an elderly O‘ahu female, and the two others are elderly O‘ahu men, one who had underlying health conditions. The deaths continue to be under investigation. Health Director Bruce Anderson joins all of Hawai‘i in expressing sympathies to the victim’s family and friends. Please note that one death, removed from the counts last week, involved a patient at the Pearl City Nursing Home. There have been no deaths in Hawai‘i nursing homes to date.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 10, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 138 3,249 Hawai‘i 0 131 Maui 1 184 Kauai 1 49 Moloka‘i 0 2 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23 Total Cases 140 3,638 Deaths 3 33

Hospitalization count as of 8/7/20 at 4:40 pm: 1-Hawai‘i, 0-Maui, 103-O‘ahu, 1-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 3,892 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting. Note: On August 6 there were issues with Electronic Lab Reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 145,836** 3,638 142,179

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **19 test results were inconclusive

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Department of Land and Natural Resources: All Forest Trails Now Closed On O‘ahu Due To Covid-19 Concerns With 12 straight days of triple-digit new positive COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i and the majority of them on O‘ahu, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is closing all State forest land trails effective immediately. This includes all trails in the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program.

The request to add trails to the list of already closed county and state parks and beaches was made by the City and County of Honolulu. DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “While we know how disappointing this is to many people, we all must accept these temporary inconveniences until the coronavirus surge is no longer an issue, for the safety and health of everyone in Hawai‘i.”

Department of Public Safety: PSD COVID-19 Update Two more O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) adult corrections officers (ACOs) and three OCCC inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The latest tests were announced Sunday. It brings the total number of ACOs at OCCC with positive test results to three and inmates to six. As with the other cases, contact tracing is pending with DOH.

The facilities have longstanding outbreak management plans in place to quickly identify, isolate and treat communicable diseases. As part of the implementation of PSD’S COVID-19 pandemic plan for correctional facilities and with the concurrence of the Judiciary, all transports to court from all O‘ahu facilities are suspended for tomorrow. PSD will be in constant contact with the Judiciary going forward to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves. For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 2,563 Passengers Arrive on Sunday Yesterday, a total of 2,563 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 589 visitors and 875 returning residents. There was a total of 33 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 9, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 19 32 242 7 300 Transit 2 1 179 182 Military 3 141 144 Exempt 289 289 Relocate to Hawai‘i 24 14 142 4 184 Returning Resident 69 84 716 6 875 Visitor 65 50 449 25 589 GRAND TOTAL 179 184 2,158 42 2,563 Flights 5 4 23 1 33

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

County-by-County Violation Reporting Options

