DLI issues over $17.5M in UI payments for the week of August 3 through August 7

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 35,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $17.5M were issued over the week of August 3 through August 7, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Extended Benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed between the UI week ending April 4 through July 25, 2020 not previously approved. The UI week ending July 25, 2020 was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.

 

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of August 3 through August 7:

Date Payment Distributed

Regular UI Payments

Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits

PUA Payments

PUA-FPUC Payments

PEUC Benefits

Extended Benefits

Total Payments

Total # of Payments

3-Aug

$4,832,179

$1,173,000

$158,413

$495,600

$561,426

$9,658

$7,248,745

19,555

4-Aug

$787,119

$424,800

$1,664,648

$703,800

$94,176

$1,664

$3,684,624

10,853

5-Aug

$475,119

$349,200

$2,485,824

$757,371

$87,054

$1,286

$4,162,766

3,154

6-Aug

$396,648

$321,000

$242,166

$477,205

$42,526

$2,409

$1,487,311

1,315

7-Aug

$354,528

$261,600

$129,759

$296,400

$29,140

$7,032

$1,087,921

819

Total

$6,845,593

$2,529,600

$4,680,810

$2,730,376

$814,322

$22,049

$17,671,367

35,696

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

 

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

 

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

 

