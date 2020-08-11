FC Pinzgau Appoints David Herman As Chief Marketing Officer

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian Third-Division side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden (FCPS) today announced the appointment of David Herman to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Fan Owned Club (FOC) have hired David Herman to take responsibility for the brand strategy and marketing delivery for the Club.

As CMO, Herman will be based in Austin, Texas and be responsible for the marketing efforts both in Austria and the United States, working towards a worldwide message of driving awareness, investment and marketing strategy along with focusing on fan experience.

Previously, he was the VP of Business and Partner Development with FC Pinzgau responsible for "Fan Owned Club" initiatives.

Fan Owned Club CEO, Mark Ciociola, said: “We are delighted to welcome David to his new role with FOC. His track record, expertise, attention to detail and consistent delivery of project on time and on budget is second to none. We believe he will be a massive asset for us.”

A hands-on marketer and life-long evangelist of the sport, the “Hat & Soccer Guy” has collaborated alongside global brands to help leverage "The Beautiful Game” within their marketing strategies over the course of his 25-year advertising career.

A graduate from the University of Colorado at Boulder, Herman has previously been involved in several highly successful marketing projects, leading the brand philosophy for supporters of Manchester United Football Club in the United States across their numerous Summer Tours and USA activations. He was also instrumental in helping Austin secure a Major League Soccer franchise for the 2021 season.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity. The message and meaning behind the Fan Owned Club Initiative is a very different and dynamic concept to be a part of an emerging European club. A strong unified message will really help grow this team in Austria, the US, and worldwide.”

FC Pinzgau is set for their home opener of the Austrian Regional League campaign against Austria Salzburg this Saturday which will be streamed live, as will all matches this season, on fcps.at, Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitch.

ABOUT FC PINZGAU

FC Pinzgau Saalfelden was established in 2007 in Saalfelden, Austria, calling the picturesque Pinzgau region of the Austrian Alps home. Fueled by a passion for community, quality, and professionalism, FC Pinzgau’s promise is to showcase cosmopolitan talent locally while providing platforms that focus the eyes of the world on our spectacular backyard. Our unique “Fan Owned” experience, fueled by ambition, dreams, and vision, aims to celebrate the unity and excitement inherent in world-class soccer.

For more information about FCPS: www.fcps.at

ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB

Fan Owned Club takes the community ownership model common in Europe and brings it to the United States allowing fans to own a piece of their own professional soccer club for less than many pay for season tickets. We aim to develop FCPS into a truly global club, giving international players, coaches and executives an entry point and a home in European football (soccer) driving FCPS to become a recognizable name across North America, Europe and beyond.

For more information about how to become a Fan Owner: www.wefunder.com/fan.owned.club

