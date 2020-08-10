On Saturday, August 8, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act, which directs the United States Department of Justice to establish a veteran treatment court program to coordinate grants, training, and technical assistance for states, municipalities, and American Indian tribes to set up and operate special courts for veterans accused of nonviolent crimes. The Act also directs coordination between the Department of Justice and the Department of Veterans Affairs on the program. The bill received a letter of support from 44 attorneys general in November 2019.

“This bill is a significant step toward a better future for our veterans, and I sincerely thank President Trump for his decisive action. There are far too many cases of veterans involved with the criminal justice system who are not properly identified and do not receive the necessary help, medical treatment and therapy they deserve.” said Attorney General Paxton.

Read the bill here.