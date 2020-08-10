Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,370 in the last 365 days.

8/8/20-TEN KAYAKERS ISSUED WARNINGS FOR LANDING ON CLOSED OFF-SHORE ISLAND

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: August 8, 2020

 

TEN KAYAKERS ISSUED WARNINGS FOR LANDING ON CLOSED OFF-SHORE ISLAND

 

(Honolulu)  So far, on the first day of closures for O‘ahu offshore islands, the Aha o Laku sandbar in Kāneʻohe Bay, and State Parks, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have issued warnings to ten kayakers who made illegal landings on Flat Island (Popoia) off Kailua. 

DOCARE officers and two expert kayakers also assisted agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in bringing an injured shearwater to shore from Popia islet. Unfortunately, the bird died and the cause of its death is pending a post-mortem examination (necropsy). 

DOCARE is encouraging all O‘ahu residents to abide by current emergency restrictions in place on certain DLNR lands and for all City and County of Honolulu parks and beaches.

# # # 

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison 

Senior Communications Manager 

(808) 587-0396 

[email protected] 

You just read:

8/8/20-TEN KAYAKERS ISSUED WARNINGS FOR LANDING ON CLOSED OFF-SHORE ISLAND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.