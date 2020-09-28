Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Start the Compensation Process-Don't Delay Because of COVID-19

"Mesothelioma compensation might exceed a million dollars-if the person with mesothelioma hires a lawyer who knows what they are doing-such as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA , USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Pennsylvania to not delay their financial compensation because of the Coronavirus or anything else. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades. For more information about mesothelioma compensation please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime.

"Mesothelioma compensation frequently can exceed a million dollars-if the person with mesothelioma hires a lawyer who knows what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste knows what he is doing when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma