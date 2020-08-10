Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 14 Minnesota River Bridge maintenance set for Tuesday night (Aug. 10, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. –  Motorists are advised that the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 over the Minnesota River in Mankato will be restricted on Tuesday, Aug. 11 after 6 p.m. as crews will be working.

The MnDOT bridge crew will be improving the surface for a smoother ride and to preserve the bridge deck.  Traffic restrictions on the eastbound lane may be in place until 11 p.m.

MnDOT will occasionally take advantage of the reduced traffic impact of an evening or a Sunday morning for the safety of the workers as well as the traveling public. Motorists will need to adjust their speeds and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

