SADDLE UP FOR SEASON TWO OF TEXAS AGRICULTURE MATTERS

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced season two of his weekly television show Texas Agriculture Matters will air to 52 million viewers nationwide on the RFD-TV network on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7pm ET / 6pm CT. Texas Agriculture Matters spotlights Texas agriculture through feature segments, one-on-one interviews and eye-catching infographics, all with equal doses of ag policy, local products, western heritage and rural lifestyle. From horses to hogs and fairs to forestry, Texas Agriculture Matters is a fun, informative look at the role of agriculture in our daily lives.

“I am thrilled to announce we’re launching another season of Texas Agriculture Matters,” Commissioner Miller said. “After receiving awesome feedback on the first eight episodes, we’re returning to viewers nationwide. I can’t thank Patrick Gottsch and his entire team at RFD-TV enough for dedicating their time and energy to showing people around the country just why Texas agriculture matters. Here’s to another fantastic season.”

Whether on horseback roping a calf, or at his desk running the Texas Department of Agriculture, eighth generation farmer and rancher and 12-time world champion rodeo cowboy Commissioner Miller has dedicated his life to Texas agriculture. Miller has previously hosted his own radio show and currently voices the TDA Daily Market Roundup heard statewide. This is his first turn as television host.

“The real stars of this show are our Texas farmers and ranchers,” Miller said. “My hat’s off to these hardworking men and women who work the soil, feed the livestock and in the process, feed and clothe our country. Each episode validates their commitment to Texas agriculture, and I am honored to showcase the folks that make all the difference in our industry.”

Texas Agriculture Matters is produced entirely by RFD-TV in agreement with the Texas Department of Agriculture and recorded at the RFD-TV/The Cowboy Channel studio in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Commissioner Miller hosts the show in his capacity as Texas Agriculture Commissioner and receives no compensation for his participation.

Please visit the links below for more information on Texas Agriculture Matters:

https://www.texasagriculture.gov/NewsEvents/TexasAgricultureMattersTVShow.aspx

https://www.rfdtv.com/texas-ag-matters