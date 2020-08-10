Of Apricots and Chinese Genealogies
Taking on a journey of rediscovering one’s roots through influences and symbolsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By understanding our roots, we acquire an appreciation of our family’s struggles and successes, becoming personally strengthened by their journey.
This becomes obvious in Dennis W.C. Wong’s The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong as he highlights his aspirations and efforts to reconnect with his Chinese genealogy. In the process, this exposes positive Chinese culture and traditions engaged with a Western influence that is worthy of significant sociological discourses.
The book title comes from the author’s mother Katherine’s Chinese middle name “Koon Hung,” which means outlook apricot. Upon hearing, recording, and sharing his mother’s stories, he went on a trip to China to explore the roots of their family’s history.
In Chinese artwork, flowers, fruits, and trees represent various aspects of life, and if you know the symbolic meaning of a plant, it will enable you to understand the hidden message. Apricots represent the second month of the traditional calendar and that is when they are in flower. Apricots also represent female elegance; the large seed is ovoid-shaped like the eyes of an Oriental beauty.
Presented in his mother’s own words from recordings by him in the latter part of her life between 2005 and 2009, the book is a revised edition of “Senior Biography of My Mom Katherine Wong Age 77,” which started out as a term paper for the author’s psychology class.
Born in Honolulu, Oahu, in the territory of Hawaii, Wong has a bachelor’s degree in business management – personnel and industrial relations and an associate’s degree in retail marketing. He and his family moved to San Francisco, California, in 1958, a year before Hawaii officially became the fiftieth state. His passion for interacting with people is complemented by his hobby of collecting coins, antique cigarette lighters, vintage telephones, and sad irons.
