Route 3069 Crosstown Boulevard Ramp to I-579 Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Route 3069 (Crosstown Boulevard) ramp to northbound I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Saturday, August 11-15 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard to northbound I-579 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The ramp will remain open to traffic during the inspection.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the bridge inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

