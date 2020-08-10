Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3069 Crosstown Boulevard Ramp to I-579 Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Route 3069 (Crosstown Boulevard) ramp to northbound I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Saturday, August 11-15 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard to northbound I-579 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.  The ramp will remain open to traffic during the inspection.

Crews from the Larson Design Group  will conduct the bridge inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

