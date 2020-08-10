Seeing the World in the Eyes of a Chinese Mother

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong

A hopeful look on an author’s journey of rediscovering his roots

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting the author’s aspirations and efforts to reconnect with his Chinese genealogy, Dennis W.C. Wong’s The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong is his first self-published book in collaboration with Bookwhip Press.

The book title comes from the author’s mother Katherine’s Chinese middle name “Koon Hung,” which means outlook apricot. Upon hearing, recording, and sharing his mother’s stories, he went on a trip to China to explore the roots of their family’s history. This book was meant to share the stories of his mother in her elderly years with people who are eager to see a unique perspective of the past, inviting readers to see the world as his mother saw it then.

Born in Honolulu, Oahu, in the territory of Hawaii, Wong has a bachelor’s degree in business management – personnel and industrial relations and an associate’s degree in retail marketing. He and his family moved to San Francisco, California, in 1958, a year before Hawaii officially became the fiftieth state. His passion for interacting with people is complemented by his hobby of collecting coins, antique cigarette lighters, vintage telephones, and sad irons. His 1969 Ford Falcon Futura Sports Coupe won first place at Terra D’Oro Winery’s “Cruisin’ through the Vineyards” in the 1961 and newer category in 2018.

In the process of reconnecting to his roots, Won’s first book, praised for its diary-like narrative and realistic portrayal of an author’s journey, exposes positive Chinese culture and traditions engaged with a Western influence that is worthy of significant sociological discourses.


